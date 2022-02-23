New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran Malayalam film and stage actor KPAC Lalitha passed away on Tuesday (February 22) at the age of 74 at a hospital in Kerala's Kochi. Lalitha lost the battle of life just three days before her 74th birthday. Maheshwari Amma, better known by her stage name of KPAC Lalitha had been ailing for a long time. Back in December last, the actress was admitted to the hospital for live-related problems. Lalitha appeared in over 500 films primarily in Malayalam cinema.

In 2016, when Pinarayi Vijayan became the Chief Minister, Lalitha was assigned as the Chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy. She started her career at the age of 10 when she first acted in a play and later joined the Kerala People's Arts Club (KPAC). KPAC is a prominent leftist drama troupe, and that's how the actress was given the screen name KPAC Lalitha.

Lalitha stepped into the film industry in 1969 through ‘Koottukudumbam’, a film by KS Sethu Madhavan. The actress was blessed with amazing acting skills due to which she remained the mainstay of the film industry through the 80s, 90s, 2000s, and 2010s and essayed diverse roles. However, Lalitha excelled in the family dramas specifically donning the role of mother, sister, sister-in-law, and daughter.

KPAC Lalitha was married to the late Malayalam filmmaker Bharathan and has a son Siddharth, who is also a filmmaker and actor in Malayalam cinema.

Soon after the news of the demise of Lalitha broke out, several people from the industry as well as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his grief on the death of the actress.

"Lalitha has become part of the history of an era, penetrating the hearts of different generations with her acting skills," he said.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo of KPAC Lalitha on Twitter and wrote, "Rest in peace Lalitha aunty! It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you! One of the finest actors I’ve known."

Take a look :

Rest in peace Lalitha aunty! It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you! One of the finest actors I’ve known. 🙏💔#KPACLalitha pic.twitter.com/zAGeRr7rM0 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) February 22, 2022

Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary KPAC Lalitha aunty.



My heartfelt condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/nGqxO5tpGb — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) February 22, 2022

RIP KPAC Lalitha. Such powerful presence in popular culture, she had figured in my stories. #KPACLalitha pic.twitter.com/bkwkWCq6k1 — N.S. Madhavan (@NSMlive) February 22, 2022

Lalitha was awarded the National award for best-supporting actress twice in Amaram (1990) and Shantham (2000).

Some of Lalitha's famous projects include Kodiyettam, Chattambikalyani, Rajahamsam, Sanmanassulavarku Samadhanam, Vietnam Colony, Manichitrathazhu, and Aniyathipravu.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen