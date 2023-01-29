Veteran Kannada Actor Mandeep Roy Passes Away At 72

Sandalwood actor Mandeep Roy passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 72. He was reportedly receiving medical treatment in a private hospital after suffering heart attack in December 2022. The cause of demise is also reported to be a heart attack. Mandeep Roy was one of the most celebrated and versatile actors in the Kannada film industry.

According to reports, Mandeep Roy's last rites will be performed at Hebbal crematorium today in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Mandeep has acted in over 500 films in career and was one of the most loved actors in Sandalwood industry. His notable work includes-- Benkiya Balle, Akashmika, Geetha, Accident, Kurigaalu Saar Kurugaalu, Kushi, Amrithadhare, Yelu Suthika Kote, Aasegobba Meesegobba.