New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Famous Hollywood actor Bo Hopkins, best known for his roles in films like 'American Graffiti' passed away at the age of 80. The news of Hopkins's death was confirmed on the actor's official website, Variety reported.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world, and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you," reads a statement on the website.

The actor suffered cardiac arrest and passed away t a hospital in Southern California, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Hopkins got his start in feature films as 'Crazy Lee' in the iconic 1969 western 'The Wild Bunch.' He was subsequently hired by director Sam Peckinpah for another supporting turn as a bank robber in 'The Getaway' (1972).

White Lightning' (1973), 'Posse' (1975), 'The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing' (1973), and 'Midnight Express' (1978) are Hopkins' other remarkable projects.

As soon as the news of Hopkins's death surfaced online, several international famous faces expressed their grief

Writer and actor, Matt Oswalt took to Twitter and wrote, "RIP Bo Hopkins. Even if you don't recognize the name I'm sure you've seen him. American Graffiti, Midnight Express, and Wild Bunch to name a few. His IMDB page is like a CVS receipt of great character actor parts"

American television and film director, Peyton Reed, expressed his grief and wrote, "I love Bo Hopkins. One of my all-time favorite character actors. Rest In Peace."

Several other renowned names also expressed their grief on the death of Bo Hopkins.

Prior to acting, Hopkins had served in the U.S. Army. He joined the U.S. Army at the age of 16. Hopkins was born on February 2, 1942, in Greenville, S.C., as William Hopkins.

With ANI inputs

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen