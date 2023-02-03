Veteran Filmmaker K Vishwanath Passes Away; Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi And Other Celebs Mourn His Demise

Veteran filmmaker K Vishwanath passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday night and it is a huge loss for the film industry. He was one of the most popular filmmakers in the Telugu film industry and several celebrities have expressed their grief on the demise of K Vishwanath.

Taking to Twitter, Jr NTR wrote, "Vishwanath holds a high place among those who spread the fame of Telugu cinema across the continents. He gave many incredible films like Shankarabharanam and Sagara Sangamam. His loss is unbearable. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace."

Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3JzLrCCs6z — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 3, 2023

Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6ElhuSh53e — Mammootty (@mammukka) February 2, 2023

Anjali 🌺 tradition,warmth,heart,music,dance,love …..your movies filled my childhood with humaneness and wonder! #ripkviswanathji 🌹🌺🌹🌺🍵 pic.twitter.com/HivlTfUFe3 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 2, 2023

According to reports, K. Vishwanath was suffering from age-related ailments and was also undergoing treatment at the hospital. The filmmaker breathed his last at his residence in Hyderabad.

He was a five-time national award winner and had a four-decade-long successful career. His popular films include Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swathi Muthyam and Swarna Kamalam.