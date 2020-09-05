The filmmaker had been admitted to Juhu’s Arogya Nidhi hospital on Friday due to breathlessness and was put on a ventilator. His last rites were performed on Saturday at a crematorium in Mumbai in presence of family members.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran filmmaker Johnny Bakshi, known for directing the Rajesh Khanna-starrer Khudai, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Saturday afternoon after suffering a cardiac arrest, his daughter Priya told news agency PTI. He was 82.

Priya told the agency that the filmmaker had been admitted to Juhu’s Arogya Nidhi hospital on Friday due to breathlessness and was put on a ventilator. His last rites were performed on Saturday at a crematorium in Mumbai in presence of family members.

Bakshi was tested for COVID-19 at the hospital and his report came out negative

“He was hospitalised yesterday due to breathlessness and was put on ventilator. The COVID-19 test was conducted and he tested negative for it. He passed away between 1.30-2.00 am due to cardiac arrest. The filmmaker’s last rites were performed on Saturday at a crematorium here in presence of family members,” Priya told the agency.

The filmmaker is survived by sons Brando, Kennedy, Bradman and daughter Priya.

Bakshi is well known for his role as a producer for films such as Raavan (1984), Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee (1993), and Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain, (1974). Besides Khudai, he also directed Daku Aur Police (1992).

Actor Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi, who have worked with the filmmaker in the past, paid him warm tributes on Twitter. Kher said that Bakshi integral part of my early life in Mumbai.



"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of dear #JohnnyBakshi. He was a very integral part of my early life in Mumbai. As a producer, friend, a supporter and as a motivator. He had the most infectious laughter which made everybody happy around him. अलविदा मेरे दोस्त ।ओम शांति," Kher wrote.

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 5, 2020

Actor Shabana Azmi wrote, "Sorry to learn about the passing away of filmaker Johny Bakshi this morning.. Did a film with him Vishwasghat very early in my career. He was invested in cinema.Condolences to the family and friends."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja