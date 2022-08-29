Veteran Bengali Actor Pradip Mukherjee Passes Away At 76

Veteran actor Pradip Mukherjee, popularly known for his iconic role of Somnath in Satyajit Ray's 'Jana Aranya', passed away on Monday (August 29). The actor was 76 years old. Back on August 22, the actor was rushed to the hospital following a lung infection.

Later on, Pradip Mukherjee's condition deteriorated on Sunday and he had to be given ventilator support. In the last two years, the actor tested positive for Covid-19. Pradip also received critics' accolades for his role as Dr. Maiti in 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh'. '. The film also featured Vidya Balan and Arjun Rampal.

Apart from being an actor, Mukherjee was also a practising tax consultant. Born on August 11, 1946, Mukherjee completed his graduation from City College in Kolkata and also received a degree in law. Ever since college, Mukherjee had a keen interest in acting and wanted to pursue it as a career.

Besides taking drama lessons, he was actively associated with a number of theatre academies. He started his acting career on stage, where he was noticed by Satyajit Ray, who featured him as Somnath in his iconic movie 'Jana Aranya'.

The actor was popularly known for his roles in several movies such as Satyajit Ray’s Jana Aranya, Buddhadeb Dasgupta’s Dooratwa, and Rituparno Ghosh’s Utsab among others.

Bengali author, Sudatta expressed grief on the demise of Pradip Mukerjee. Taking to Twitter, the author wrote, "Extremely saddened and heartbroken to hear about the passing away of actor Pradip Mukherjee this morning. Many of you may remember him from Satyajit Ray's Jana Aranya and Buddhadeb Dasgupta's Dooratwa. But for me, he was one of my mom's close friends. A very warm and humble man."

He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

(With agency inputs)