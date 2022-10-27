Veteran Assamese Actor Nipon Goswami Dies At 80, PM Modi Expresses Grief

VETERAN Assamese actor Nipon Goswami passed away on Thursday at a private hospital after suffering from a prolonged illness, sources said to the news agency PTI.

Born in Tezpur, the actor made his acting debut as a child actor in the Assamese film, 'Piyoli Phukan'. He, however, began his film career as the lead actor in the Assamese hit movie 'Sangram'. He then appeared in another superhit 'Dr Bezbarua'.

During his career, the actor made an appearance in 50 Assamese films, the prominent among those being 'Mukuta', 'Sandhya Raag', 'Ajoli Nobou', 'Aparupa', 'Ghar Sangsar', 'Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati', 'Siraj', 'Deutar Biya', 'Baibhav', 'Hiya Diya Niya', 'Jon Jwole Kopolat', 'Jonaki Mon', 'Mitha Mitha Logonot', 'Kadambari', 'Morisika' among others.

Apart from Assamese movies, Goswami also acted in Hindi movies including Kalpana Lajmi's 'Daman', Bhabendranath Saikia's 'Kaal Sandhya' and Rajkumar Kohli's 'Virodhi' among others.

The actor has also been a part of a few television serials including 'Ritu Aahe Ritu Jaai'.

Goswami was 80 and is survived by his son and daughter-in-law.

An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, 'Lankakanda' by Rajani Barman was Goswami's last Assamese film.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on his demise and said, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Nipon Goswami, who made a pioneering contribution to the Assamese film industry. His diverse works will be remembered by several film lovers. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared condolonces and said that Goswami will also be remembered for his sensitive portrayal of different roles in several Assamese movies and his tremendous contribution to the film industry, said the chief minister.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I am saddened to hear of the passing away of the evergreen actor Nipon Goswami. I was blessed to be in the presence of one of the best actors of Assam while acting in the film 'Kakadeuta Nati Aur Hati' as a child artist."

অসমীয়া ছবি জগতৰ চিৰসেউজ অভিনেতা নিপন গোস্বামীদেৱেৰ পৰলোক গমনৰ বাতৰি পাই মই ব্যথিত হৈ পৰিছোঁ৷ শৈশৱতে 'ককাদেউতা নাতি আৰু হাতী' নামৰ চলচ্চিত্ৰখনত অভিনয় কৰাৰ সময়তে অসমৰ অন্যতম শ্ৰেষ্ঠ অভিনেতাগৰাকীৰ মই সান্নিধ্য লাভ কৰি ধন্য হৈছিলোঁ৷ pic.twitter.com/wsS4YS2Ma8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 27, 2022

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also extended condolences over the demise of Nipon Goswami.

The polestar of Assamese cinema is no more. Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran actor Nipon Goswami. A star since the 1960s, Nipon da had captivated the hearts of audience and his death brings an end to a golden era. pic.twitter.com/fxjcmUrszr — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 27, 2022

