Noted artist Lalitha Lajmi, who was also the sister of late actor-filmmaker Guru Dutt's sister. She passed away on Monday aged 90. Taking to their social media platform, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) shared the news of the painter’s demise.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, NGMA wrote, “With Profound grief and sorrow NGMA, Mumbai, Ministry of Culture, Government of India shares the news of demise of veteran artist and printmaker Smt. Lalitha Lajmi who left for heavenly abode this morning(13.02.2023). Our Deepest Condolences. RIP.”

With Profound grief and sorrow NGMA, Mumbai shares the news of demise of veteran artist and printmaker Smt. Lalitha Lajmi who left for heavenly abode this morning(13.02.2023).@KrishnaReddyBjp@ArjunRamMeghwal @govindmohan @M_Lekhi #NGMA#artandsoul#ministryofculture pic.twitter.com/Qesm0EaMm0 — NGMA Mumbai (@mumbai_ngma) February 13, 2023

Furthermore, the National Gallery of Modern Art wrote a note that read, “Lalitha Lajmi was born to a poet father and a poly-linguist writer mother in Kolkata in 1932. Coming from a family involved in the arts, Lajmi was very fond of classical dance and painting. She found her calling in painting.”

The note further added, “An unparalleled watercolourist, through her works she narrates a layered history of the modern Indian woman in the decades that followed Independence. Often her works reflect the hidden tensions that exist between men and women, captured in the different roles they play.”

“Yet, her women are not meek individuals, but assertive and individualistic, with a strong autobiographical element. Lalitha Ji was a regular at all our NGMA opening receptions and we will miss her gracious presence,” the note by National Gallery Of Modern Art.

Notably, The Mind’s Cupboard- Lajmi’s last offering of works at the NGMA the Mumbai . Exhibition will be on view till February 26, 2023.

Several fans took to social media platforms to pay their respects. One user wrote, “A sad day. Eminent artist and Guru Dutt’s younger sister Lalitha ji passed away. I will forever be indebted to her for her kindness, for her love and for the memories she shared with me.

I will remember you!”

Another tweet read, “I had the privilege of interacting with Lalitha Lajmi ma’am quite a few times. A strong woman who had witnessed quite a few ups & downs in her life. A self taught artist who was way ahead of her times; she had keen interest in classical dance too. Rest in peace, Lalitha ji!”