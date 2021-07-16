New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actress Surekha Sikri passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest earlier this morning in Mumbai. She breathed her last at the age of 75. This news was confirmed by the actress' manager to a leading portal. The National Award-winning actress was ailing for some time after suffering a second brain stroke in 2020.

Indian Express quoted a manager saying, “Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram.”

Surekha first suffered a brain stroke in 2018 while she was shooting in Mahabaleshwar. The actress fell in the bathroom and hit her head, which caused her brain stroke. In a throwback interview, Surekha told Hindustan Times, “I had a brain stroke ten months ago and I have been recovering since then. I fell down and hit my head in the bathroom while shooting in Mahabaleshwar. I have not been able to work due to my illness. The doctors say that I will be alright soon.”

Surekha Sikri made her debut with a political drama film Kissa Kursi Ka in 1978. Since then there was no looking back for actress and went on to essay supporting roles in numerous Hindi and Malayalam films, as well as TV serials. She has won several prestigious awards, including the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice, for her roles in Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018), and Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Role in the film Badhaai Ho.

Though she had an extraordinary career in both the film and television industry, however, she rose to fame for her performance in the Colors TV primetime show Balika Vadhu. Her performance in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho also garnered immense acclaim.

Surekha was last seen in director Zoya Akhtar's short film in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv