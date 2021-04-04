The ace actress was born in a Maharashtrian family in Solapur. Shashikala had to face a lot of struggles after her father went bankrupt.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actress Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. She breathed her last at her residence in Colaba, Mumbai. The news of her demise was confirmed by a writer Kiran Kotrial on a Facebook account. Paying tribute to the actress, Kiran wrote, "Rest in peace Shashikala". However, the family is yet to release an official statement regarding her demise.

The actress is fondly remembered for her supporting roles in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum, Aarti, Gumrah and Baadshah, among others. Not just this, she is also the recipient of the fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri Award, for her contribution to Indian cinema.

The ace actress was born in a Maharashtrian family in Solapur. Shashikala had to face a lot of struggles after her father went bankrupt. To support her family at the age of 5, she started acting, dancing and singing in several towns in the Solapur district. In 1955, she worked with veteran actor Shammi Kapoor in Daku and then went to do small roles in films made by Amiya Chakravarti, PM Arora and several other producers.

Apart from Bollywood, Shashikala was also a known face in the television industry. She has been part of popular shows, such as Jeena Issi ka Naam Hai, Apnaapan, Dil Deke Dekho and Son Pari, among others.

MP Praful Patel also expressed his grief over her demise. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian Cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace "

As per a report in the Times of India, the funeral of Shashikala will apparently be held in a Church in Colaba.

May her soul rest in peace!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv