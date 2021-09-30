New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Dance Deewane 3 is much more than just a reality show. Yes, the show is a beautiful journey of emotions and nostalgia as it invites a lot of yesteryear celebrities as guests to pay tribute to their filmy career. A lot of Bollywood actors and actresses have graced this Madhuri Dixit's dance show.

And now, the crew of the show approached veteran actress Mumtaz who would have made her first-ever reality show appearance in all these years post her retirement. However, reportedly things could not work out as she asked for a hefty amount of money to make a guest appearance in Dance Deewane 3. Yes, as per a report from ETimes, the channel refused to have Mumtaz over in the show as her demand was 'too much'.

A source told ETImes, “Mumtaz quoted somewhere in the range of Rs 40-50 lakh. The channel felt it was too much for them, but think of it, it's their loss. Mumtaz is an extremely popular artriste and above all, it would have been the first time that she would have made an appearance on a show on national television.”

Meanwhile, recently, Mumtaz was in news for her get-together with her co-star Dharmendra and his wife Prakash Kaur. The picture of the trio found its way to the internet and was a treat for fans who got to see the veteran actors together after so long.

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumtaz ❤️ (@mumtaz_diva_of_bollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumtaz ❤️ (@mumtaz_diva_of_bollywood)

So guys, what are your thoughts on Mumtaz not being on Dance Deewane 3? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal