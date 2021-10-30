New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV and film actor Yusuf Husain has passed away. He was known for his roles in films, such as Dil Chahta Hai, Vivah, Shahid, Raees and Dhoom 2. This news was confirmed by his son-in-law and ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta. He took to his social media handle to mourn the demise of his father-in-law and shared a long note expressing his love towards the late actor.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life if life itself had to have a physical form."

He further added, "Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are 'Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki' and all the men that they are 'Haseen naujwaan'. And then to end with a booming 'love you love you love you'. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you!"

Here have a look:

Soon after Hansal dropped the post, Pooja Bhatt extended her condolences to the director. She wrote, "This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can’t begin to imagine what you’ll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all!"

This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can’t begin to imagine what you’ll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all! 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 30, 2021

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, Sanjay Gupta, Abhishek Bachchan, Kubra Sait and others also extended their condolence to Hansal and his wife Safeena Hussain. Check out below

Sad News!!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal & the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab🙏 https://t.co/q7CFbbEo95 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 30, 2021

You will always be missed Yusuf Saab. Malavli will never be the same without your benevolent presence.



Rest in peace and keep spreading the cheer.



My deepest condolences to Safeena, Rianna, Kimaya and Hansal.#RIPYusufHussain pic.twitter.com/hFJa2boY2Q — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 30, 2021

Apart from films, Husain has also featured in several TV shows such as CID, Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Mullah Nasruddin, Ssshhhh... Koi Hai, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan etc.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv