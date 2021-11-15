New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut created an uproar after she shared her opinion on India's independence that it was 'bheek' and the nation attained 'real' freedom in 2014. This didn't go down well, with the people and they started protesting to take her Padma Shri back. However, among all, there is one who doesn't feel the actress said anything wrong. Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale came out in support of the actress and said that he agrees with her statement.

Speaking at a function in Maharashtra organised by Bramhan Mahasangh to honour him on his 75th birthday, Gokhale said, "I agree with what Kangana has said. We got freedom in alms. The fighters who wanted to snatch it from the British were hanged and the bigwigs at that time did not attempt to save them.”

I agree with what Kangana Ranaut has said. We got freedom in alms. It was given. Many freedom fighters were hanged and the big-wigs at that time didn't attempt to save them. They remained mere mute spectators: Actor Vikram Gokhale in Pune pic.twitter.com/4gBSYwFjqf — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

Later, he spoke to the Indian Express, "When PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah go on election campaign, I don’t agree with what they say. But yes, when they work in national interest, like how they put China on the backfoot, I support them.”

Lately, Kangana defended her statement of 'real freedom' and claimed that she would return her Padma Shri Award if proven wrong. Taking to her Instagram story, he wrote, "Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom... along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also... please help me with this." (click here to read the full article)

Meanwhile, several politicians reacted with outrage at her 'real freedom' remark. Youth Congress workers in Indore protested against the same, on Friday. Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday criticised the actress for her controversial remarks and said that it is unfortunate that the Padma Shri has been awarded to someone who insulted the freedom fighters.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv