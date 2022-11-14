Veteran Actor Sunil Shende, Known For His Role In 'Circus', Passes Away

VETERAN actor Sunil Shende, who was known for his role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer show 'Circus', passes away. As per reports, he was 75. His co-star Rajesh Tailang paid tribute to the actor and said that he was fortunate enough to work with him.

"Great actor and a great human being ...Shri Sunil Shende is no more. I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti, I played his son. Babuji saadar shraddhanjali," wrote Rajesh Tailang.

He has also worked in the hit movies including Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh, Gunaah, Sanjay Dutt's Khalnayak, etc.

According to reports, the actor Sunil Shende's funeral procession would leave today at 1 pm. His last rites will reportedly be carried out at the Parshiwada Hindu cremation.

He is survived by his wife Jyoti, his two sons Omkar and Rishikesh.