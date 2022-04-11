New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Veteran bollywood actor-screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam has passed away. The news was confirmed by Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, on Monday morning.

Taking to Twitter Pandit wrote "Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy."

The cause of death is not known at the moment. The funeral will take place on Monday morning, with cremation happening at Mumbai’s Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoom.

Filmmaker Bina Sarwar revealed that Subrahmanyam had lost his only child Jahaan two months ago due to a brain tumour before his 16th birthday.

“Gutted to hear this news. Incredibly tragic, esp as it happened just two months after the passing of his and Divya’s only child – Jahaan, taken by a brain tumour 2 weeks before his 16th birthday,” Sarwar tweeted.

Subrahmanyam was an Indian actor and screenwriter who is known for playing many famous roles in different movies and TV serials. He was credited for writing the screenplay for the 1989 film 'Parinda', and for Sudhir Mishra's 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'.

Subrahmanyam has also won many hearts with his role as Alia Bhatt's father in 'Two States'. He was last seen in Netflix's film 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.

One Twitter user wrote "Completely heartbroken. We’ve lost a very fine actor-writer and a gentleman today. #ShivSubrahmanyam my condolences and love to @divyajagdale & her family." Another expressed grief at the great loss and tweeted "Rip Shiv Subrahmanyam ji"

Completely heartbroken. 💔We’ve lost a very fine actor-writer and a gentleman today. #ShivSubrahmanyam my condolences and love to @divyajagdale & her family. 🙏🏽💐 pic.twitter.com/R9BFRCjTvM — Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) April 11, 2022

Posted By: Sugandha Jha