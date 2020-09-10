Noted Bollywood actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal has been appointed as the new chief of the National School of Drama

News Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Noted Bollywood actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal has been appointed as the new chief of the National School of Drama. Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Prahlad Singh Patel confirmed the news and congratulated the actor on his new role.

“Renowned artiste Paresh Rawal has been appointed as Chairman of National School of Drama by Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am glad that students and artistes will be able to take advantage of his talent. I congratulate him," Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Twitter.

Speaking with PTI, the veteran actor said he is looking forward to the assignment.

“It will be challenging but fun. I will do my best because this is a field I know very well,” he told the news agency. The 65-year-old will serve this position for a period of four years.

Rawal has been associated with Hindi film industry for over three decades. He has won several accolades for his performances across different genres. He had won Nationa Film Award for best supporting role in fil Woh Chokri. In 2014, Rawal was honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha