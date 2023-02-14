OPEN IN APP

More In News

Veteran Actor Javed Khan Amrohi, Popular For Roles In Lagaan, Sadak 2, Passes Away

Veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi, popular for roles in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Lagaan, Sadak 2, and more, passed away on February 14, 2023.

By Swati Singh
Tue, 14 Feb 2023 07:43 PM (IST)
veteran-actor-javed-khan-amrohi-popular-for-roles-in-lagaan-sadak-2-passes-away

Veteran Bollywood actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away on Tuesday, that is, February 14. The late actor was reportedly suffering from breathing problems and was in bed for the past year. He was then admitted to Surya Nursing Home, Santacruz, where he breathed his last today.

Javed Khan was popular for his roles in blockbuster movies including Andaaz Apna Apna’ (1994), ‘Ishq' (1997), ‘Lagaan’ (2001) and 'Chak De! India’ (2007), Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, and more. He was last seen in Sadak 2 as Pakya. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

The late actor also worked in TV series such as Mirza Ghalib, directed by Gulzar, and as Karim (the barber) in Nukkad, directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza in the 1980s.

Related Reads

Top Deals

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.