Veteran Actor Javed Khan Amrohi, Popular For Roles In Lagaan, Sadak 2, Passes Away

Veteran Bollywood actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away on Tuesday, that is, February 14. The late actor was reportedly suffering from breathing problems and was in bed for the past year. He was then admitted to Surya Nursing Home, Santacruz, where he breathed his last today.

Javed Khan was popular for his roles in blockbuster movies including Andaaz Apna Apna’ (1994), ‘Ishq' (1997), ‘Lagaan’ (2001) and 'Chak De! India’ (2007), Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, and more. He was last seen in Sadak 2 as Pakya. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

The late actor also worked in TV series such as Mirza Ghalib, directed by Gulzar, and as Karim (the barber) in Nukkad, directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza in the 1980s.