Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on early Wednesday, that is he breathed his last at 7:30 AM. The actor died due to age-related health issues. This news was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. A few days ago veteran actor was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after complaining of breathlessness while his wife Saira Banu kept her fans updated on his health condition.

Family friend Faisal Farooqui also confirmed it by posting from the actor's Twitter handle. He wrote, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return."

Soon after the sad news broke out, PM Narendra Modi dropped a heartbreaking tweet calling legendary actor's demise 'big loss to cultural world'. He wrote, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

As per reports, legendary actor Dilip Kumar's funeral will take place today in the evening, i.e, 5 PM at Juhu Qabrastan, Santacruz, Mumbai with full state honour.

Meanwhile, the wife of veteran actor, Saira Banu, in her last tweet, asked his fans to pray for him to recover soon. She wrote, "Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is still stable. He is still in ICU, we want to take him home, but we are waiting for doctors' approval as they know his medical condition as soon as doctors allow, will take him home. He will not be discharged today. Need prayers of his fans, he will be back soon."

Dilip Kumar was one of the legendary actors of Indian cinema who appeared in the cult classic, iconic and landmark films, including Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, Ganga Jamuna, Andaz and Madhumati. Starting in the 40s, his career spanned over five decades and gave a new dimension to the entertainment industry. He began his career essaying romantic-tragic roles, however, later in the 80s, he transitioned to character roles such as Shakti, Saudagar and Kranti. His last film was Qila in 1998.

Apart from this, he was also the recipient of some of the prestigious awards of India, such as the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. He was the first-ever winner of the Filmfare Best Actor Award and have won numerous cinematic awards. Not just this, he also received Pakistan's highest civilian honour Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

