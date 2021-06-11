The megastar's spokesperson on Friday took to the evergreen actor's official Twitter account and thanked everyone for showering Kumar with their love and affection.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar who was hospitalized a few days ago, has been discharged from Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital after undergoing pleural aspiration procedure.

The 'Mughal-E-Azam' actor was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai's Khar area after complaining of breathlessness on Sunday. Later he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and was undergoing the treatment for the same.

After coming across the news of his illness a lot of his fans, colleagues, celebs took their social media account and started showering their love and wishes for the veteran actor.

Dilip Sahab's spokesperson took to the actor's official Twitter account and thanked everyone for sending their love and affection. He tweeted saying, "With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar. --Faisal Farooqui #DilipKumar #healthupdate."

The actor's spokesperson kept on tweeting and updating about his health. An earlier tweet read as, "Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr Jalil Parkar and Dr Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF."

A few days ago, the veteran star's wife Saira Banu urged everyone not to believe in fake rumours related to the former's health.

"My husband, my Kohinoor our Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you not to believe in rumours. While I ask you to pray for Sahab's health, I am praying that the almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic," she had issued a statement.

Message from Saira Banu pic.twitter.com/TDQzXDAigs — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021

For the unversed, Dilip Kumar is one of the most celebrated actors of Indian cinema. He made his debut in Bollywood with 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944, and ever since had a glorified career in films for as many as 5 decades. He gave multiple hits including, 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Devdas', 'Naya Daur', 'Ram Aur Shyam' and many more.

