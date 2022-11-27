Veteran Actor Asha Parekh Body-shames Indian Women Who Wear Western Dresses On Their Wedding Day

Veteran actress Asha Parekh recently spoke at a session at the ongoing 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa. The actress spoke about the evolution of culture to be witnessed in society and also in the film industry.

Asha Parekh clearly said that she finds it hurtful to witness Indian women preferring western bridal couture at their weddings, ditching the traditional Indian wear which represents the culture of India.

The veteran stated, "Everything has changed. The films that are being made are I do not know, we are so westernized, gowns pehen k wedding pe aa rahi hain ladkiyan, Arre bhaiya, hamari ghagra choli, saariyan aur salwar-kameez hai aap wo pehno na.

Asha Parekh highly spoke about the bridal couture where in the Indian culture women are used to wearing Lehenga and Sarees representing the Indian culture. However, looking at the models and actresses in the film industry, women are now taking inspiration from them and moving more toward western wedding couture. The actress also said, irrespective of the size of their body, women are more inclined towards wearing western clothes and fit.

The actress further added, "Why don't you wear those? They just watch the heroines on the screen. Screen pe dekh ke wo jo kapde pehen rahe us tarah ke kapde hum bhi pehnenge. Mote ho, ya jo, hum wahi phnenge. Ye western ho raha hai mujhe dukh hota hai. We have such great culture, dance and music we could get it all back in pop culture."

Asha Parekh also addressed the rumored issues with actor Dilip Kumar, where the actress did not like the actor and therefore they never shared screen space. The actress immediately replied, "Four-five years ago, some press gentleman wrote that I did not work with him because I did not like Dilip Kumar. I adored him and always wanted to work with him. There was a film called Zabardast which I signed with him. We were supposed to work together but I was unlucky and the movie got shelved."

Asha Parekh, now 80, appeared in a plethora of films and was one of the highest-paid actresses of her time. Considered to be one of the most influential actresses in the Bollywood industry, she was honored with Padma Shri Award and Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her contribution to Indian cinema.