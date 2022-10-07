Veteran Actor Arun Bali Passes Away: A Look At Career Of '3 Idiots' Actor

Veteran actor Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79 in Mumbai. Starring in several films and television shows, the late actor has been a part of the entertainment industry over the decades and has been a popular name as well. He made his last appearance in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Goodbye', which was released on Friday.

He started his career in 1989 with the television show Doosra Kewal and went on to star in more than 20 television shows. He rose to fame with his portrayal of King Porus in the 1991 period drama Chanakya. Later, he became a household name after starring in the tv show Kumkum in 2002.

He has appeared in many superhit films including Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Satya, Hey Ram, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Ready, Barfi, Airlift, Baaghi, Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, etc.

His son Ankush said that his father was suffering from Myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease caused by a communication failure between nerves and muscles, for which he was admitted to a hospital early this year.

"My father left us. He was suffering from Myasthenia gravis. He had mood swings for two-three days. He told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out he told him he wanted to sit down and he never got up then," he was quoted saying by PTI.

He was seen in the latest Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. His last film 'Goodbye' has been released in theatres on Friday.