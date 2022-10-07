Veteran Actor Arun Bali Dies At 79 In Mumbai

VETERAN actor Arun Bali passes away in Mumbai at age of 79. The actor has worked in several films and television shows over the years and he was last seen in Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chadha'. He was also seen in Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots.

The late actor will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan- starrer family drama 'Goodbye', which will release in theatres on Friday.

His son Ankush said that his father was suffering from Myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease caused by a communication failure between nerves and muscles, for which he was admitted to a hospital early this year.

"My father left us. He was suffering from Myasthenia gravis. He had mood swings for two-three days. He told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out he told him he wanted to sit down and he never got up then," he was quoted saying by PTI.

The actor started his career in 1989 with the television show 'Doosra Kewal' and rose to fame after playing the role of King Porus in the tv show Chanakya and Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera Swabhimaan. He was also seen in the critically acclaimed film Hey Ram in 2000.