'Very Emotional, Nervous', Says Ayan Mukerji Ahead of Brahmastra's Release, Shares New Clip | Watch

The craze and excitement for Brahmastra amongst the audience are getting bigger as the movie will finally hit the theatres in a few days. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The star cast has been promoting the film all over the country and has received immense support from celebrities as well. Ayan Mukerji shared another clip from Brahmastra and also expressed his excitement about the film.

Sharing the video, Ayan wrote, "10 DAYS TO GO".

He further expressed his excitement as Brahmastra is just 10 days away. He wrote, "Can’t believe we only have 10 days to go before Brahmāstra releases. All these years, Brahmāstra has belonged mainly to me and to the core team around me… But from September 9th - it will belong more to the audiences who experience it and hopefully appreciate it !"

Ayan wrote that he is feeling emotional, nervous and excited about the film. "Very emotional, nervous, exciting, non-stop work days as we prepare to let Brahmāstra go out fully into this World!," he added.

Brahmastra's third song 'Dance Ka Bhoot' was released recently. Sharing the song teaser, Ayan wrote, "Delayed twice because of the Pandemic but eventually shot with stubborn patience so we could achieve the Vision we wanted for it !"

He gave more insight about the song and revealed that 'Dance Ka Bhoot' celebrates Shiva’s Spirit. He wrote, "In the movie, our Shiva celebrates Dussehra in DKB (as we call this Song internally), and the Song celebrates Shiva’s Spirit at the beginning of his journey in Brahmāstra…… who at this stage is inspired very much by the Bholenath aspect of Lord Shiva’s grand personality - innocent, fun loving, easy to please and celebrating life through… Dance."

Ayan earlier revealed that he worked on Brahmastra for 10 years. The movie was first announced in 2014. Meanwhile, it is also rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film.

The movie will be a trilogy and is a part of the cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.