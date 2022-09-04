'Very Emotional Moment For Me', Says Ayan Mukerji As He Shares Brahmastra's BTS | Watch

Brahmastra has increased excitement and curiosity amongst the audience as the release date of the film is coming near. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The movie will release in just 5 days and the makers of Brahmastra have shared the behind the scene video of the film.

Sharing the Brahmastra behind the scenes footage, Ayan Mukerji wrote, "Where Spirituality meets TECHNOLOGY…5 DAYS TO GO…"

He revealed that he saw a very shot of Brahmastra for the first and felt very emotional. "Yesterday was the first time, I saw every shot in Brahmāstra - finally finished, polished and ready for it’s audience ! Very emotional moment for me, because of how long and challenging that journey has been, on every single shot, from the drawing board to the big screen!" he wrote.

Ayan added, "Felt right to share some behind-the-scenes today, to celebrate so many years of growing through technology! (and hanging out with blue screens!)"

Earlier, Ayan shared a new promo of Brahmastra which introduced the world of Astras. Sharing the new promo, Ayan wrote, "TICKET BOOKINGS OPEN NOW. OUR PRE-RELEASE PROMO! *6 DAYS TO GO…*(Can’t believe it !) *3D will be extra special on this one, as will IMAX! *September 9th - The Light is Coming!".

The video starts with Junoon (played by Mouni Roy) trying to get the Brahmastra. Meanwhile, Shiva, Isha and Guru Ji (played by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan respectively) try to stop Junoon's plan. We also see a glimpse of all the Astras- Nandi Astra, Vanarastra, Prabhastra, Pawanastra, Jalastra, Gajastra, Nag Dhanush and Agnyastra.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. It was also reported that Deepika Padukone will also have a cameo appearance. Meanwhile, Mouni Roy earlier confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo role in the film. Fans have speculated that Shah Rukh Khan will play the role of Vanarastra.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. The movie will be a trilogy and is a part of the cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. The first part of this trilogy is named 'Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva'.