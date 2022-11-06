'Very Cute': Grandmom Neetu Kapoor Reacts To Paparazzi Asking About Alia-Ranbir's Baby Girl | Watch

WITH Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor becoming parents, it's been one happy day for the Kapoor family and Grandmom Neetu Kapoor couldn't be happier.

The Brahmastra couple's baby girl has already become a sensation with everyone talking about her and sharing heartfelt notes with the new parents. From Kareena Kapoor to Riddhima Kapoor, everyone is celebrating the moment and sending congratulatory messages to Ranbir and Alia.

Neetu Kapoor on Sunday was captured by the paparazzi leaving the hospital. A video was shared by a paparazzo account, in which Neetu had a short interaction with photographers who greeted her. On being asked about how was she feeling, she replied, "Why do you always ask me all this? What do I say? I am very happy."

A photographer also asked her who the little girl resembles more--Alia or Ranbir. "She is too small right now, just born today. So, hard to say right now but she is very cute," replied the grandmom. She also replied to a photographer who asked her about Alia's health. She said, "She is ekdum (totally) first class. Everything is fine."

Earlier in the day, Alia's sister Shaheen took to Instagram to share how she cannot control tears of joy! Shaheen wrote, "I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed."

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Ooooooooooffffff!! Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #blessings. Bua loves her already."

Ranbir's cousin Kareena took to the comment section of Alia Bhatt's Instagram post to congratulate the couple and said, "Uffff my mini Alia can't wait to meet her." She also dropped many heart emojis with the comment.

Alia Bhatt too announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post that read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."