Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where You Can Watch Simbu's Gangster Drama

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s gangster drama film ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ is all set to arrive on digital platforms. The film starring Silambarasan Rajendar in the lead, will be released on OTT this week.

Also starring Siddhi Idnani, Radhika Sarathkumar, the film is part one in a planned duology franchise. ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ will be released on OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on October 13, 2022.

Taking to their official Twitter account, the OTT giant made the announcement on Tuesday. “Take an unvarnished look at the gangster world #VendhuThanindhathuKaaduOnPrime, Oct 13,” read the tweet by Prime Video IN. Take a look:

‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ released in theaters last month on September 15. The movie received positive reviews from the critics and audiences alike. The plot of the film revolves around Muthu, a low caste youngster who goes to the streets of Mumbai to earn a living. With a series of unexpected events, Muthu soon finds himself involved in underground activities of Mumbai's Tamil gangsters. How Muthu races to the top is what forms the crux of the film.

The music of the film has been composed by maestro AR Rahman and has been written by B. Jeyamohan. ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ will be released in Tamil on Amazon Prime Video India’s streaming platform.

Meanwhile, Tamil blockbuster film ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ makers have announced the release date of part of the magnum opus. The film, which has grossed over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box-office, will be released in cinemas in Summer of 2023. No specific date has been zeroed down yet.

Taking to his Twitter account, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the development and wrote, “‘PS1’ – ‘PS2’ INTERESTING DEVELOPMENT… #ManiRatnam’s #PS1 is a BOXOFFICE MONSTER, rewriting record books in #TN [the #Hindi version is also faring well]… Now here’s some interesting info on both #PS1 and #PS2, shared by producers #LycaProductions to this writer… BOTH PARTS SHOT SIMULTANEOUSLY… #PS1 and #PS2 were *shot simultaneously*, unlike #Baahubali2 and #KGF2 that were shot much after the first parts were successful… This move [of shooting simultaneously] helped keep the cumulative costs of both #PS1 and #PS2 in check.”

“‘PS2’ ARRIVES SUMMER 2023… #PS2 is targeting a *Summer 2023* release… The exact date will probably be locked in the next couple of weeks,” he added.