Velma Is A Lesbian, Confirms New 'Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo' Movie

Scooby-Doo is one of the most popular cartoon series and its characters are also much loved by fans. Recently, a new movie of the popular cartoon 'Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!' has been released and it has confirmed that Velma, the girl with googly eyes and sharp mind is a Lesbian.

Several clips from 'Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!' is doing rounds on social media that shows that Velma went speechless when encountering costume designer Coco Diablo. The sequences have confirmed suspicions held by the “Scooby” fan base for decades.

On Twitter, fans are sharing their favourite scenes from the movie and commenting on it. "OMG lesbian Velma finally," read one tweet, which has over 100,000 likes.

Velma first meets Coco Diablo in “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo”#Scoobydoohistory pic.twitter.com/TnWGS0B5GK — Scooby-Doo History (@scoobyhistory) October 4, 2022

Let us tell you that, although it's a cartoon series, the debate over Velma's se*xual preference has already been a topic of debate. Earlier, fans assumed that Velma is gay, but it was never acknowledged in open.

OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0ilx2uid1q — Trin 🎃 (@MythicalLlamaXO) October 3, 2022

According to Variety, even James Gunn, who wrote the early live-action films, and Tony Cervone, who served as supervising producer on the "Mystery Incorporated" series, have confirmed the character's sexuality, but they were never able to make it official on screen.

In 2020, Gunn tweeted that he "tried" to make Velma a lesbian in the live-action movies. "In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script," he wrote.

"But the studio just kept watering it down and; watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version); finally having a boyfriend (the sequel)."

Variety further states that during the 2020 Pride Month, Cervone wrote on Instagram, "I've said this before, but Velma in 'Mystery Incorporated' is not bi. She's gay. We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why."

He further mentioned in his Instagram post: "There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don't think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention.