New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The trailer of 'Velle', starring Karan Deol (Dharmendra’s grandson and Sunny Deol’s son) released on Thursday (November 18). The movie also stars Abhay Deol, Anya Singh, and Mouni Roy. The crime-comedy is produced by superstar Ajay Devgn and directed by debutante Deven Munjal. The film is said to be the Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Telugu movie 'Brochevarevarura'.

As per the trailer, Abhay plays Rishi, a writer-director pitching a film to Rohini (Mouni), an actor. He narrates the story of three friends - Rahul (Karan), Rambo, and Raju - who are idlers and get poor grades in school. They befriend the principal’s daughter Riya (Anya) and the four soon become the ‘R4 gang’. Riya urges the other three to fake her kidnapping to teach her father a lesson but things go haywire when she gets kidnapped for real.

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared the trailer of 'Velle' on Twitter and wrote, "Get your Vella squad together, 10th Dec 2021 #Velle releasing at a cinema near you Trailer Out Now."

The trailer also garnered several reactions from the netizens, many of whom compared Karan to a young Sunny.

"Aisa lag raha hai Sunny paji young ho gaye," one user commented. "Karan Deol improved a lot from his 1st movie. Abhay Deol is like the icing on the cake… Chacha Bhatija JODI (Uncle-nephew pair) will be an interesting combination to watch out for," wrote another.

Meanwhile, Abhay was last seen in Disney’s 'Spin', which was released on August 13 in the US. Karan, who made his debut in Bollywood with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019, will also be seen in the 'Apne 2', alongside his grandfather Dharmendra, uncle Bobby Deol and father Sunny Deol.

'Velle' is set to hit the theatres on December 10. The film will clash at the box office with 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.

Watch the trailer here:

