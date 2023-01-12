Veera Simha Reddy Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Telugu Film

It’s been raining new releases at the box-office ahead of the festival of Pongal 2023. With Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar’s Varisu and Thunivu respectively clashing on January 11, Telugu films Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya will release together today, on January 12.

Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, Veera Simha Reddy has been directed by Gopichand Malineni and has been set on a massive budget of Rs 150 crore. Veera Simha Reddy narrates the story of USA-based Veera Simha Reddy, whose father is a revered man in a village. When his father gets killed in the village politics, Simha returns to India and vows to take revenge from those who killed his father.

If you’re planning to watch Veera Simha Reddy this week, take a look at these 10 tweets to know what social media has to say about the film:

GOD of MASSES #VeeraSimhaReddy Presence 🔥🔥🔥

Dialogues 🔥🔥🔥

Action Episodes 🔥🔥🔥

Thaman BGM 🔥🔥🔥

Gopichand Execution 🔥🔥🔥

Balayya & Shruti songs 👍👍👍

Family Drama 👍👍👍



BLOCKBUSTER ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Y5tBwyh2it — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) January 12, 2023

Orey action scenes over the top undadam lo tappu ledhu kani mari intha darunama 🤢I take my words back didn't expect this would fall out this low I can't defend this shit 😭😭😭 #VeerasimhaReddy pic.twitter.com/UF2sjMcibe — HAALA MAADRID (@AAbhi0710) January 11, 2023

#VeeraSimhaReddy - Skip it !!

Em daridram ra Babu 🙏🙏

Absolutely nothing in the story and nothing new to watch...

OTT lo kooda skip cheyocchu !!@IamSooWasted @dengeyfirst pic.twitter.com/f9hTBqd1ZQ — Harsha (@vedanthamharsha) January 12, 2023

One of the Best Interval Episode that your gone witness from Tomorrow 🤙🔥



Balayya Carrer lo Gurthundepoye

Interval block 🙏🙏#VeeraSimhaReddy #VeeraSimhaReddyOnJan12th pic.twitter.com/Sac1fHRr3q — NBK Cult 🦁 (@iam__Pd67) January 11, 2023

Great first half guys with oora mass elements 🔥🔥🔥



Second half is a bit emotional ✨✨



Negatives: last song is not necessary.

Shruti have very less screen space except a scene in first half



Overall verdict: feast for fans 🔥🔥

3.5/5#VeeraSimhaReddy #VeeraSimhaReddyfdfs pic.twitter.com/OCuuVWzaqw — Tarun Prabhas 💙 (@taruntejasunny) January 12, 2023

#VeeraSimhaReddy

Ee scene ke chaala mandhi walkouts asaluuu

🙏🙏🙏🙏

Mottam disappointed second half pic.twitter.com/JbaxYkLBNJ — Kanapadanu (@Kanpadanura) January 11, 2023

Also starring Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose and Duniya Vijay, Veera Simha Reddy is touted to be a mass-action drama film.

Actor Duniya Vijay recently opened up in an interview about his experience of working with Nandamuri Balakrishna in Veera Simha Reddy. “I was definitely surprised that they called me for this role but I really felt happy also. Acting with Balayya is no small feat,” the actor told IndiaToday.in.

“Nandamuri Balakrishnan is a great and good human being. It was very surprising to see the way he behaves and how he treats actors. He is a much bigger star than me. It’s my good luck that I was roped in for this film. I am thankful to Balayya, director Gopichand Malineni and Mythri Movie Makers. I have great respect for all of them,” Duniya Vijay added in his interview.

Duniya Vijay will be playing the role of Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy, the antagonist in Veera Simha Reddy. The film is now running in theaters.