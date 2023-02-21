Veera Simha Reddy OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Telugu Blockbuster

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest Telugu release, Veera Simha Reddy, is all set to premiere digitally this week. Also starring Shruti Haasna, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay in the pivotal roles, the film has been helmed by Gopichand Malineni.

Despite facing a tough clash against Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy managed to hold strong at the box-office and collected over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Veera Simha Reddy is all set to premiere on OTT giant Disney + Hotstar this week. The Telugu blockbuster film will start streaming from February 23, 2023.

Director Gopichand Malineni spoke about working on Veera Simha Reddy and said that he saw the film as a responsibility. The filmmaker told OTTPlay in an interview, “I’m happy and relieved. I saw the film as a responsibility. I feel lucky to have got a film with him at the right time, when he tasted a blockbuster like Akhanda and reached out to a wide section of audiences through his show Unstoppable. I readied the story keeping his massy image in mind.”

Praising Nandamuri Balakrishna for his acting in the film, the director added, “When we suggested her name for the role, Balakrishna had no second thoughts. He had watched Krack by then and trusted the actress to pull it off. She was extraordinary, playing a sister-gone-rogue character to perfection. Audiences are reacting to her scenes exactly the way we expected.”

South superstar Rajinikanth too watched Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and called up director Gopichand Malineni to praise the movie.

Taking to his Twitter account, Gopichandh Malineni expressed his excitement and wrote, “This is a surreal moment for me🤩🤗 Received a call from the Thalaivar, The Superstar @rajinikanth sir. He watched #VeeraSimhaReddy and loved the film. His Words of praise about my film and the emotion he felt are more than anything in this world to me. Thankyou Rajini sir.”