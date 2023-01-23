Veera Simha Reddy On OTT: Tentative Release Date Of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu Film OUT

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s recently released Telugu film, Veera Simha Reddy is running successfully in the theaters. Despite facing a tough clash against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, the film continues to rake in money at the box office.

According to reports, the makers of Veera Simha Reddy have locked its OTT release platform and date. The digital streaming rights of Veera Simha Reddy have reportedly been bought by OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar.

The Nandamuri Balakrishna film will be reportedly released on OTT platforms during the second week of February or first week of March. However, no confirmation or denial has been made by the makers yet.

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, Veera Simha Reddy also stars Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles. The film has been helmed by Gopichand Malineni and released theatrically on January 12, 2023.

Recently, in an interview with India Today, Duniya Vijay spoke about his time working with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the film. The actor, who plays the role of the main antagonist in the film, said “Balakrishna is a much bigger star than me. It’s my good luck that I was roped in for this film. I am thankful to Balayya, director Gopichand Malineni and Mythri Movie Makers. I have great respect for all of them.”

“I liked the characterisation by the director. The way his personality and behavior was written was very appealing to me. This is the specialty of Gopichand Malineni. The small negative roles I did at the beginning of my career helped me out then. Then, of course, I turned hero and the rest is history. All this is thanks to my mother’s prayers and God’s grace. Acting is my job and passion and I didn’t think twice playing the antagonist. It shows that an ant can also become an antagonist,” the actor said in his interview.