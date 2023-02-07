Veera Simha Reddy On OTT: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film To Release On THIS Digital Platform

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest Telugu actioner, Veera Simha Reddy, is all set to premiere on OTT platforms this month. The film, which released theatrically on January 12, 2023 faced a tough clash against Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya at the Telugu box office, but managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

Featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna in a double role, Veera Simha Reddy also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Gopichand Malineni.

According to reports, the digital streaming rights for Veera Simha Reddy have reportedly been acquired by OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. Though no confirmation or denial about the same has been given by the makers, reports are that the film will premiere on the platform in mid February or early March.

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth watched Balayya’s Veera Simha Reddy and dialed up director Gopichandh Malineni to heap praises on the film. Taking to his social media account, the filmmaker expressed his excitement over Thalaivaa’s response.

Taking to his Twitter account, Gopichandh Malineni expressed his excitement and wrote, “This is a surreal moment for me🤩🤗 Received a call from the Thalaivar, The Superstar @rajinikanth sir. He watched #VeeraSimhaReddy and loved the film. His Words of praise about my film and the emotion he felt are more than anything in this world to me. Thankyou Rajini sir.”

Speaking about his experience of working on the film, director Gopichand Malineni told OTTPlay, “I’m happy and relieved. I saw the film as a responsibility. I feel lucky to have got a film with him at the right time, when he tasted a blockbuster like Akhanda and reached out to a wide section of audiences through his show Unstoppable. I readied the story keeping his massy image in mind.”

Praising Nandamuri Balakrishna in the film, the director added, “When we suggested her name for the role, Balakrishna had no second thoughts. He had watched Krack by then and trusted the actress to pull it off. She was extraordinary, playing a sister-gone-rogue character to perfection. Audiences are reacting to her scenes exactly the way we expected.”