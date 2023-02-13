Veera Simha Reddy On OTT: Makers Lock THIS Release Date For Nandamuri Krishna’s Action Film

The makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest Telugu action film Veera Simha Reddy have locked its digital premiere date. The film released in theaters on January 12, 2023 and collected over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

According to reports, Veera Simha Reddy will be streaming on digital streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar. The film will reportedly begin streaming from February 23, 2023.

Veera Simha Reddy faced a tough clash against Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya at the box office, but both films managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. The films were released on the occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti.

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, Veera Simha Reddy features Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Shruti Haasan was the female lead in both the Telugu films that released on Pongal 2023.

Talking about working on both the films, Shruti Haasan said in an interview that she feels both films are different and have been mounted on a huge scale.

“Honestly, I have been getting different responses for both films. People expected to see more of me in Veera Simha Reddy. I’ve known Gopi (director Gopichand Malineni) for years and I am aware that this film is centered around Balayya garu; his fans are super happy,” Shruti Haasan was quoted as saying in an interview with The Hindu.

“Likewise, Chiranjeevi sir’s fans are happy with Waltair Veerayya. Both these films were designed to be a celebration of their respective stardom, talent and careers. I hadn’t been a part of big projects for some time,” the actor added.

Shruti Haasan added, “I filmed Krack mostly in 2019, though it was released in 2021. Returning to Telugu cinema after a while, I wanted to be a part of big films and I am grateful for the opportunities.”

Veera Simha Reddy has been directed by Gopichand Malineni.