Veera Simha Reddy: Fee Charged By Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan And Other Cast Will Leave You Stunned

Veera Simha Reddy: The Nandamuri Balakrishna film has so far collected over Rs 70 crore in India. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The recently released Telugu film Veera Simha Reddy has emerged as a box office winner after its theatrical release recently ahead of the festival of Pongal 2023. Though the film clashed against Tamil biggies, including Ajith Kumar’s ‘Thunivu’ and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy managed to rake in approximately Rs 73 crore in India in 5 days itself.

Also starring Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay, Veera Simha Reddy has been helmed by Gopichand Malineni.

Take a look at the staggering fee charged by the lead cast of Veera Simha Reddy that will leave your jaws dropped:

Shruti Haasan

The actor, whose two films released on the festival of Makar Sankranti 2023 including Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, paired opposite Balayya for the first time. Shruti Haasan reportedly charged a sum total of Rs 2.5 crore for her role in the film.

Lal

National award winning actor Lal, who played the role of Siddhappa in Veera Simha Reddy, reportedly charged Rs 85 lakh for his role in the film.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

The south Indian beauty, who starred as Bhanumathi Pratap Reddy and played Pratap Reddy's wife and Veera Simha Reddy's half-sister in Veera Simha Reddy, reportedly charged Rs 45 lakh for her role in the film.

Honey Rose

The actor, who played Meenakshi, Veera Simha Reddy's wife in the film, reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for her role in the film.

Duniya Vijay

Playing the role of the main antagonist in Veera Simha Reddy, the actor reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for his role of Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy.

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Playing the role of the main protagonist in the film, Balayya charged a whopping sum of Rs 20 crore for Veera Simha Reddy.

Meanwhile, Veera Simha Reddy is successfully running in the theaters and will reportedly cross the Rs 80 crore mark in India during its lifetime.