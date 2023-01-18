Veera Simha Reddy Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Telugu Actioner Sees Slight Decline, Collects THIS Much In 6 Days

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna continues to wow his fans and the audiences with his latest film, ‘Veera Simha Reddy’. The film, which released ahead of the festivals of Pongal and Makar Sankranti, has emerged as a winner at the box-office despite facing a tough clash against Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya.

According to reports, Veera Simha Reddy collected Rs 6.50 crore on its sixth day at the box office. The film’s total box office collections now stand somewhere around Rs 78 crore and is expected to cross the Rs 85 crore mark during its lifetime.

Veera Simha Reddy stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role, with Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay also featuring in pivotal roles in this Telugu action-entertainer. The film has been helmed by Gopichand Malineni.

Interestingly, Shruti Haasan also featured in ‘Waltair Veerayya’, which clashed at the Telugu box-office with Veera Simha Reddy. Waltair Veerayya stars Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in the lead roles and has raked in over Rs 100 crore in 6 days.

Speaking about her role in both the films, Shruti Haasan told The Hindu, “Honestly, I have been getting different responses for both films. People expected to see more of me in Veera Simha Reddy. I’ve known Gopi (director Gopichand Malineni) for years and I am aware that this film is centered around Balayya garu; his fans are super happy.”

“Likewise, Chiranjeevi sir’s fans are happy with Waltair Veerayya. Both these films were designed to be a celebration of their respective stardom, talent and careers. I hadn’t been a part of big projects for some time. I filmed Krack mostly in 2019, though it was released in 2021. Returning to Telugu cinema after a while, I wanted to be a part of big films and I am grateful for the opportunities,” Shruti Haasan added in her interview.

Veera Simha Reddy is the story of Veera Simha Reddy, a man whose father is a famous and respected man in his village. While Simha Reddy settles in the USA, his father gets killed in the village politics. Veera Simha Reddy vows to avenge the death of his father and returns back to India.