Veera Simha Reddy Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Sees Major Dip On Day 4, Collects THIS Much

The Nandamuri Balakrishna film ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ has seen a major dip in its box-office collections over the weekend. The action-thriller film, which released ahead of the festival of Makar Sankranti and Pongal, witnessed a big box-office clash against Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu at the Tamil box-office.

Veera Simha Reddy also clashed at the Telugu box-office against Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya. The film, which beat Thunivu and Varisu on Day 1, witnessed a major dip over the weekend.

According to reports, Veera Simha Reddy minted over Rs 33 crore on Day 1, but witnessed a major drop on Day 2 and collected Rs 8.60 crore. The Nandamuri Balakrishna film reportedly minted around Rs 10.4 crore on Day 4 and has been estimated to have raked in Rs 11 crore on Sunday, taking its total collections till now to approximately around Rs 63 crore.

Also starring Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles, Veera Simha Reddy is a complete action-thriller film. The movie also marks the first onscreen collaboration of Shruti Haasan with Ballayya.

Veera Simha Reddy has been directed by Gopichand Mallineni and has been bankrolled by Mythiri Makers Movie. The film’s plot Vrevolves around Veera Simha Reddy, whose father is a famous and respected man in a village. Bala Simha Reddy settles in the USA, but when his father gets killed in the village politics, he returns to India and to avenge the death of his father.

Interestingly, Veera Simha Reddy became the 4th highest grosser film in the state of Andhra Pradesh on Day 1 and raked in Rs 41 lakh in the state itself.

Actor Duniya Vijay, who plays the main antagonist in the Veera Simha Reddy, recently said in an interview to a leading media portal, "If I were to act as the villain in any Kannada film, I would want to work with Shivanna (Shiva Rajkumar). I am super kicked about that prospect, in fact. Our dynamics will be similar to those in a tug of war and that's because he is just like Balayya and I have said this already.”

“Shivanna has the heart to let go of all the trappings and be completely invested in an on-screen battle and I am only interested in playing a negative role if he is on the other hand. I will do it only with him and actually, both of us eagerly waiting for that opportunity but we haven't found the right story yet. And I don't want to do it just for the sake of it,” the actor added in his interview to OTTPlay.