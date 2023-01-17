Veera Simha Reddy Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Passes The Monday Test, Earns THIS Much On Day 5

Nanadmuri Balakrishna’s latest Telugu film ‘Veera Simha Reddy’, which clashed at the boxoffice with Chiranjeevi’s ‘Waltair Veerayya’, has passed the Monday test. The film also clashed against Tamil biggies, including Ajith Kumar’s ‘Thunivu’ and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, but has managed to stand on its own throughout.

According to reports, Veera Simha Reddy on day 5 of its releases has managed to collect Rs 9 crore. Notably, the film collected Rs 33.6 crore on Day 1, Rs 8.6 crore on Day 2, Rs 10.4 crore on Day 3 and Rs 11.8 crore on Day 4. Veera Simha Reddy’s total box-office collections now stand at Rs 73.40 crore.

With this, the Nandamuri Balakrishna film will have an outstanding lifetime collection of Rs 80 crore plus.

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, Veera Simha Reddy also stars Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles and is touted to be a complete action-entertainer. The film also marks the first time on screen pairing of Shruti Haasan with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Veera Simha Reddy has been directed by Gopichand Mallineni and has been produced by Mythiri Movie Makers. The film’s plot revolves around a man, Veera Simha Reddy, whose father is a famous and respected man in a village. Bala Simha Reddy settles in the USA, but when his father gets killed in the village politics, he returns to India and to avenge the death of his father.

Actor Duniya Vijay, who plays the main antagonist in the Veera Simha Reddy, told OTTPlay in an interview, “If I were to act as the villain in any Kannada film, I would want to work with Shivanna (Shiva Rajkumar). I am super kicked about that prospect, in fact. Our dynamics will be similar to those in a tug of war and that's because he is just like Balayya and I have said this already.”