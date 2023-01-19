Veera Simha Reddy Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore, Mints THIS Much In 7 Days

Veera Simha Reddy Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan star in the lead roles in this film. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, which released last week in theaters alongside Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu at the box office, has managed to hold steady in its first week. The Telugu film ended its week 1 run on a hit note and managed to hold steady.

According to reports, Veera Simha Reddy recorded its lowest day-wise collections so far and managed to mint Rs 5.25 crore at the box office on its seventh day of theatrical release. The film’s total box-office collection in 7 days stands at:

Day 1: Rs 33.6 crore

Day 2: Rs 8.6 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.4 crore

Day 4: Rs 11.8 crore

Day 5: Rs 9. 4 crore

Day 6: Rs 6.50 crore

Day 7: Rs 5.25 crore

Total Box office collection of Veera Simha Reddy till now: Rs 86.20 crore

Veera Simha Reddy stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role, with Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay also featuring in pivotal roles in this Telugu action-entertainer. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and released in theaters on January 12, 2023.

Recently, director Gopichand Malineni spoke to media persons about working on Veera Simha Reddy. The filmmaker said, “I’m happy and relieved. I saw the film as a responsibility. I feel lucky to have got a film with him at the right time, when he tasted a blockbuster like Akhanda and reached out to a wide section of audiences through his show Unstoppable. I read the story keeping his massy image in mind.”

“The interval episode with a teary eyed Balakrishna, the star’s scenes with Honey Rose are resonating with family crowds. Balakrishna’s biggest successes Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimha Naidu are family dramas ultimately. The same factor worked in favour of Veera Simha Reddy too,” the filmmaker added in his interaction.

Veera Simha Reddy is eyeing a lifetime collection of Rs 100 crore plus in its lifetime.