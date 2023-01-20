Veera Simha Reddy Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Ends Week 1 On A High Note, Collects THIS Much

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highly anticipated action film, Veera Simha Reddy, which released in cinemas on January 12, 2023, ended its week one at the box office on a high note. Despite facing a tough clash against Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya at the Telugu box office, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, the film managed to pull up a decent total within its first week.

On Day 8, Veera Simha Reddy managed to collect Rs 3.50-4 crore approximately across India. The film’s total box-office collection in 8 days now stand at:

Day 1: Rs 33.6 crore

Day 2: Rs 8.6 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.4 crore

Day 4: Rs 11.8 crore

Day 5: Rs 9. 4 crore

Day 6: Rs 6.50 crore

Day 7: Rs 5.25 crore

Day 8: Rs 3.50-4 crore

Total Box office collection of Veera Simha Reddy till now: Rs 89 crore (approximately)

Veera Simha Reddy stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role with Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay also featuring in pivotal parts. The film has been helmed by Gopichand Malineni.

Actor Shruti Haasan, who features in both the Pongal releases, Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya, recently spoke about how she celebrated the festival with her family and close friends. "Sankranthi was amazing with two big film releases and I also made Pongal and served them to my friends and family in Mumbai, except my pet and my boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika as they don't like it,” the actor was quoted as saying in an interview with ETimes.

The south star also opened up about working with Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna in the Telugu films and added, "It's not about being comfortable. When one works with senior actors, one gets to learn a lot from them. And working with both Chiranjeevi sir and Balayya sir has been the most cherishing and learning experience for me.”