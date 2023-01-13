Veera Simha Reddy Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna BEATS Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu And Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu On Day 1

The much awaited action-thriller film, Veera Simha Reddy scored a power packed day 1 at the box office. The film released in cinemas on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and clashed against two big Telugu releases; Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy opened to big numbers at the box office on Day 1 of its release. The film managed to surpass the collections of Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar-starrers and reportedly minted a whopping amount of nearly Rs 32 crore across India (nett) on its first day of release.

According to AndhraBoxOffice, Veera Simha Reddy also became one of the highest grossing films in Andhra Pradesh on day 1, by raking in over Rs 43 lakh. The film was behind the day 1 collections of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which collected over Rs 75 lakh on its opening day in Andhra Pradesh.

Interestingly, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film managed to earn more than Allu Arjun's pan-India blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The film raked in Rs 41 lakh in the state at the time of its release. Veera Simha Reddy was the 4th highest grosser in Andhra Pradesh on Day 1, behind RRR, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata (Rs 54 lakh) and Yash's KGF 2 (Rs 51 lakh).

Veera Simha Reddy starring Nandamuri Balakrishna also stars Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles. The film marks Shruti Haasan’s first collaboration with Ballayya.

Veera Simha Reddy’s official plot revolved around Veera Simha Reddy, whose father is a famous and respected man in a village. Bala Simha Reddy settles in the USA, but when his father gets killed in the village politics, he returns to India and to avenge the death of his father.

The film will also be clashing with the Telugu film, Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya which will be released in cinemas on January 13, 2023.