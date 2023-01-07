Veer Simha Reddy Trailer Out: Nandamuri Balakrishna Is Back With His Masala Entertainer | Watch

Veer Simha Reddy, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, has been one of the most anticipated Telugu movies that will release this month. Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie will release on January 12, 2023.

The trailer of Veera Simha Reddy was released on Friday and it promises mass entertainment. Watch the trailer here:

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, the movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Duniya Vijay, Lal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Honey Rose. The movie revolves around Veer Simha Reddy, who is a very respectable and powerful man from Pulicharla.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna's last film Akhanda will release in theatres once again but in Hindi. The movie will hit the theatres on January 20.

Announcing the release date, Pen Studios wrote, "Get ready to witness the Mass Roar in the cinema theatres near you on 20th January. #Akhanda Trailer (In Hindi) out now on Pen Movies YouTube."

Fans gave mixed reviews to the Hindi trailer of the film and said that the dubbed voices could have been better. "Dubbing could have been much better, trailer cut should be better if possible please change dubbing voice over of Balakrishna as still 15 days pending," a Twitter user wrote.

Veer Simha Reddy will clash with Varisu and Waltair Veerayya at the box office. Both films star the most popular actors and are highly anticipated.

Varisu stars Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, R Sarathkumar, Prabhu and Prakash Raj. Meanwhile, Waltair Veerayya stars Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna is making his comeback to the big screens after two years. He was last seen in Akhanda, in which he starred in a dual role. He will be seen in Rama Rao Garu as well, which will reportedly release this year.