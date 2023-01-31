Veekam OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Malayalam Investigative Thriller

Malayalam language crime thriller film Veekam is all set for its OTT debut this week. The film, which was released in cinemas on December 9, 2022, opened to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics.

Starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Sheelu Abraham, Dinesh Prabhakar and Dain Davis in the lead roles, Veekam has been helmed by director Sagar. The film’s story revolved around three forensic surgeons who get involved in a murder case due to a small negligence at their end. How they try to prove their innocence forms the rest of the narrative of Veekam.

According to reports, Veekam will stream on digital streaming giant Zee5. The Malayalam thriller will premiere on February 3, 2023.

Recently, Veekam’s lead star Dhyan Sreenivasan talked about the pay disparity between male and female actors in the Malayalam film industry. The actor spoke to the media about how with movies not making money in theaters, the producers and distributors reduce the pay of their actors.

“I can only speak for myself. I know that Gokul Suresh, my brother (Vineeth Sreenivasan) and myself work for a reasonable remuneration compared to those who have come before or after us, who take home doube the pay,” the actor was quoted as saying in a report by OTTPlay.

The actor added, “Ours is a small industry and our (secondary) revenue comes from OTT and satellite rights. A lot of actors have hiked their pay since the pandemic considering the OTT rights. But sadly, there isn't that much conversion happening in terms of the revenue from theatres and so, there is a crisis.”

Dhyan Sreenivasan also highlighted that the film industry is a male-dominant industry. “Usually the business happens - in terms of satellite and OTT rights - because of the male stars, but actress such as Manju Warrier in Malayalam and Nayanthara in Tamil bring in revenue through satellite and OTT rights as well and hence command the equal pay as their male counterparts.”

“So, if female artistes can bring in that amount of money, they can demand equal pay. It must be when they can pull off a movie on their own,” the Veekam star added.