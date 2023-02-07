Vedha OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Shiva Rajkumar’s Kannada Action-Drama Film

The Kannada-language action-thriller film Vedha is all set to premiere on OTT platform this week. The film starring Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role has been helmed by Harsha and released theatrically on December 22, 2022.

The plot of Vedha revolves around Vedha and his daughter Kanaka, who are on a killing spree. While they are being chased by a cop named Rama, they always tend to manage their escape in the nick of time. Will Rama be able to stop the killings forms the rest of the narrative of the story.

According to reports, Vedha will be premiering digitally on OTT giant Zee5. The film will begin streaming from February 10, 2023.

Vedha also stars Shwetha Changappa, Ganavi Laxman, Shwetha Changappa, Umashree and Aditi Sagar in pivotal roles. The film opened to positive feedback from the audiences and critics alike.

Recently, actor Shiva Rajkumar spoke about doing lesser films. In an interview with Film Companion, the actor said, “The decision is in our hands. When the mind decides that it will only be able to make a film in three years, the brain and body listen to it. Why are you choosing to only invest your time in these projects? Are you scared? If so, don’t be.”

The actor further added, “If you miss out on a great project because of this ideology, you will regret it. I am not blaming anyone but I try to make at least one film a year. You never know what might succeed.”

Talking about the success of Kannada films including Kantara, Shiva Rajkumar said in his interview, “Nobody knew Janumada Jodi would become such a big hit. The film ran for more than 100 days and even crossed a year in some theatres. The songs were influential as well. Amala Akkineni once mentioned that when her son Akhil was a kid, he could sleep only by listening to the song “Kolumande Jangama”.”

The actor added, “There are things like spirituality, culture and divinity and some films just have it. We saw a similar effect happen with Kantara. We cannot recreate these films because some films just happen.”