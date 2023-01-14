VD12: Vijay Deverakonda To Play A Cop In His Next, Unveils First Look | See Here

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular actors in South Indian cinema and has found a huge following for himself all over India. The Arjun Reddy star is all set to return with another pan-India film and has unveiled his first look as well. For the first time in his career, Vijay will play the role of a cop.

Sharing the first look, Vijay wrote, "The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this. #VD12."

The Script. The Team. My next.



My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this. #VD12 pic.twitter.com/x7ELlsb6Ub — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Producer S Naga Vamsi wrote, “We are not going to say that this is earth-shattering or MASSive or HUUUGE but this is something spectacular.”

The movie is tentatively titled 'VD 12' and further details about the film are not announced yet.

The actor was last seen in Liger and during the promotion, he talked about the Boycott Bollywood trend on social media.

"I don’t know exactly what is their (online trolls) issue and what they want. We are correct on our side. I was born in Hyderabad. Charmme was born in Punjab. Puri sir was born in Narsipatnam. Shouldn’t we work? We have worked hard for three years to make this cinema. Shouldn’t we release our movies? Should we sit in homes? You all have been seeing the love that the audiences have been showering on us. I am doing movies for those audiences. I need those audiences. There is no need for any fear until we have these people for us,” Vijay was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

He further added, "When we are correct and when we do our dharma, there is no need to listen to anybody and let there be anything coming, we must fight. I have no fear and I know that in complete honesty, we have done it with our hearts. We all are from this country and we know how much we do for our people and country. We are not from that batch who sits in front of computers and tweets. We are the one who steps in first if something happens.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will be seen in Kushi, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role.