Vasan Bala Recalls 'Karan Arjun' After Seeing SRK And Salman Khan In Pathaan: 'Greatest Meta Moments'

Pathaan was one of the most awaited films of the year as Shah Rukh Khan was going to make his big comeback on the big screen after four years. Apart from the audience, many film stars have praised Pathaan and lauded the performance of the star cast. Filmmaker Vasan Bala also praised the film and called Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan's appearance 'greatest Meta moments'.

He wrote, "SK says ‘Bhaag Pathaan Bhaag’ And this happens as Rakesh Roshan is in the cinema hall! Come On!" Meanwhile, his caption reads, "One of the greatest Meta Moments in the Cinema Hall for me. Ever!"

Meanwhile, Pathaan collected Rs 100 crore worldwide on the first day and has also become the first film in Bollywood to do so.

According to a report by Box Office India, Pathaan earned an estimated Rs 67 crore in India and another Rs 36.7 crore globally on its opening day which totals Rs 103 crore.

It was earlier reported that Pathaan will have a sequel as well. "The team of Pathaan has begun writing the sequel to the film and like the Tiger films, the story will travel to various countries," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. John talked about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan and called him fantastic. "I don't think just the entire nation, I think the entire world wants to see Shah Rukh Khan on the screen, including myself. And I think he more than delivered the goods. He's fantastic in this film," he said.

Pathaan is a part of YRF Spy Universe which also includes the Tiger franchise and War. It will release on January 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Dunki and Jawan. The movies will reportedly release in 2023 as well.