Vasan Bala And Neeraj Ghaywan Sign Films With Karan Johar, To Go On Floor This Year: Reports

Filmmaker Karan Johar has established himself as one of Bollywood's moguls having connections and collaborations with big names in the entertainment world. Constantly associating himself with the world of cinema to diverse genres, the filmmaker has been actively involved in the field of directing, mastering himself in varied genres.

Recently, the filmmaker will be collaborating with top-known directors in the industry Vasan Bala and Neeraj Ghaywan for separate projects this year. Last year, the director-producer collaborated with several filmmakers including Raj Mehta, Shashank Khaitan, Shakun Batra, Anurag Singh, Abhishek Verman, Vinil Mathew, and many more.

The slate of films announced by him recently includes the names of filmmakers Vasan Bala and Neeraj Ghaywan. Vasan Bala was known for his recent creation 'Monic O My Darling', where the film was released on Netflix starring Rajkumar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Vasan Bala's upcoming feature film will be produced by Karan Johar, where the filmmaker has also begun his work and intends to release the film in the second half of the year.

On the other hand, Neeraj Ghaywan, the man behind 'Masaan', 'Sacred Games', and 'Ajeeb Dastaans' is also ready to start his upcoming project with Karan Johar which will be an emotional human drama. The casting of the film is still under process, and the makers are ready to release the film in 2024 under Dharma Productions.

Talking about Karan Johar's work front, the filmmaker is presently gearing up for his upcoming release starring Ali Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.' Karan Johar will be returning as a director after 7 years, and the film will be released on July 28, 2023.

His other work commitments include 'Selfiee', 'Mr. Aur Mrs. Mahi', 'Yodha', and an untitled film featuring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk.