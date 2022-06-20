South Indian films have been dominating the Indian box office for a while now. And ever since the success of movies like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF, the debate about the South Indian film industry vs Bollywood has gained momentum with many celebs reacting to it. Now F3 actor, Varun Tej, also stepped into the debate and shared his views.

In an interview with India Today, Tej mentioned the language as the biggest drawback. He also expressed his joy on South films being received well by the audience and also recalled the reaction of the audience from South when the movie, Lagaan was released.

"Firstly, I think the biggest drawback of Indian cinema is because of the language. Imagine if we spoke one language in the entire country, people would be exposed to every kind of cinema. But I am glad that the South films are being received well and they are doing exceptionally well in North India", Tej said.

"I remember when, either in school or college, one of Aamir ji's (Khan) films, Lagaan was released. The film was a rage in South India. It always happens, South (films) work well there and the North here", Tej added.

He further spoke about dubbed films being loved by the audience. He said that if the audience finds the content of the movie appealing, it can be loved irrespective of the language referring to the reaction of the audience to movies like KGF, RRR, Baahubali, and Lagaan.

"I think it's good that we are moving in the right direction. If one dubbed film's content appeals to everyone, if it's universal, it can be appealing in any language, and that's what KGF, RRR, Baahubali, and Lagaan did. It all depends on the content of the film. Also, I think we understand the sensibilities of Indians and I am happy about that and the way it is going," Tej added.

Speaking about his plans on entering the Bollywood industry, he said he would love to do anything he finds appealing. He also said that Shah Rukh Khan is his favourite actor and that if he ever gets a chance he would like to work with him. On the work front, Varun Tej has joined his hands with Praveen Sattaru for an upcoming Telugu action thriller.

Posted By: Anushka Vats