New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan has a busy schedule due to his back-to-back projects lined up, and in order to keep himself energised, Varun started his day with a huge glass of coffee. And how do we know that? His recent Instagram post is the proof. The actor send his fans into a frenzy as he posted a shirtless picture with a glass of coffee.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Varun shared jaw-dropping pictures of himself, where the actor was seen shirtless as he flaunted his ripped abs. In the first picture, Varun can be seen sipping coffee, whereas, in the second picture, the actor can be seen rehearsing his lines. Finally, in the third picture, Varun poses for the camera with his chiseled abs.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Go get it..But first, get some coffee." The actor also shared a similar picture on his Instagram stories and informed fans that his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo's trailer will be releasing this month. The actor wrote, "JJJ trailer this month."

Take a look at Varun's post here:

Varun is an active social media user and often posts videos and photos on his Instagram account. Last week the actor celebrated his birthday and penned a special post on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, Varun wrote, "It ain’t my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthdays were spent at home but feel great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a niteshtiwari22 set bawaal. 2022 is special for me with jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release"

Take a look here:

Recently, Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan was blessed with a baby boy. A video of Rohit and his wife leaving the hospital surfaced on the internet. Meanwhile, talking about Varun's work front, the actor will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Anil Kapoor. The first look of the film was unveiled to the audience a few months ago.

Apart from Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Varun will also feature in Bhediya and Bawaal.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen