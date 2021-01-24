Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding: The much-in-love couple's Mehandi ceremony reportedly took place on Friday, in the presence of their close relatives and friends.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's chocolate boy Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the nuptial knot today with his long time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal in Mumbai. The couple has decided to keep it a low-key affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. The much-in-love couple's Mehandi ceremony reportedly took place on Friday, in the presence of their close relatives and friends.

The celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda was also present at Varun and Natasha's Mehendi ceremony function. It is reported that the couple had their Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies after their bachelor party, which took place on Friday. Varun was even clicked with his gang and he was looking dapper in the pre-wedding ritual look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Where is the wedding going to take place?

Varun and Natasha have chosen an aesthetically beautiful beachside property for their wedding. The family members and friends have also moved to Alibaug for the couple's wedding ritual. The couple will tie the knots at the luxurious The Mansion House.

Who all are going to attend Varun-Natasha's wedding?

It is reported that Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Shraddha Kapoor are expected to attend Varun-Natasha's wedding.

What is the no-phone policy at Varun-Natasha's wedding?

Varun Dhawan and Natasha have laid down some rules for their wedding and it is reported that there is a strict no-phone policy at the wedding. However, the couple is expected to shoot for some formal pictures so that no leaked pictures of their wedding goes viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun and Natasha's wedding outfits

According to reports, the couple is going to wear outfit designed by Manish Malhotra. Recently, the pictures of Natasha's lehenga was doing rounds on the internet as it was shot while the shadi gang was taking the entire trousseau inside the hotel.

Varun and Natasha know each other for a very long time. They were in school together and they fell in love when the duo went to a music concert together. The couple always kept their relationship low-key. It was in 2019, Varun shared a photo featuring himself with his girlfriend on her birthday.

Talking about Varun, he was last seen in the film 'Coolie No.1', co-starring Sara Ali Khan. He will soon be seen in the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in which he will share the screen with Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma