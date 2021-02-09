With third day just a few hours away to sign off, we thought why not look into the celebs who are going to celebrate their first Valentine's Day after marriage

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Its that time of year that fills the air with love, romance, excitement and hope. Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about Valentine's Week that is currently underway. This week is considered as the best time to express your love or growing feeling to that someone special. With third day just a few hours away to sign off, we thought why not look into the celebs who are going to celebrate their first Valentine's Day after marriage

A lot of Bollywood celebs surprised us by announcing their wedding. Most of them took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic while others had a low-key ceremony to avoid media attention. Celebs including Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj among others keep giving their fans serious couple goals.

So ahead of Valentine's Day lets take you through the list of popular celebs who are going to celebrate first V-Day after marriage. Check out below:

Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh

Neha and Rohan's wedding was the talk of the B-town. The couple who fell in love on the sets of Nehu Da Vyah keeps giving their fans serious couple goals. Recently, on the eve of Rose Day, the singer took to her Instagram handle to wish her hubby along with a heartwarming video.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun surprised all his fans after the reports of his wedding started doing rounds on all entertainment portal. The actor is quite chill but when it comes to Natasha he is quite protective and this is often seen when paps try to take her pictures. Even on the wedding day, Varun was heard saying to shutterbugs to speak one by one otherwise Natasha will get scared. (click here to know how couple is going to celebrate V-Day)

Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu

The gorgeous actress married her beau last year in a low-key ceremony. By seeing her Insta posts one can say that both of them are hopelessly in love with each other.

Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj

Rana got married to Hyderabad based interior designer Miheeka in a low-key ceremony due to COVID-19 pandemic. Before Rana proposed Miheeka the two had known each other for a long time. Ever since then the couple have been giving their fans serious couple goals.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv